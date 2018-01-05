Daesh claims Kabul attack that killed 15 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pro-Daesh militants have claimed late Thursday's suicide attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul which killed at least 15 people, officials confirmed Friday.

The Amaq news agency of the militants said a suicide bomber targeted police and intelligence officers busy in an operation in the Banayee area of the city. Police in Kabul had recently conducted an operation against suspected drug traffickers in the same neighborhood.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, told Anadolu Agency that policemen and civilians were among the victims.

According to the local Tolo News, 15 people got killed and around 20 people wounded in the bombing, which President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani called an "inhuman terrorist attack".

This comes a week after Daesh claimed a suicide attack aimed at a Tehran-backed cultural center killing 50 people in Kabul, and another one during funeral prayers in Jalalabad city killing 15 people.

