Daesh claims responsibility for attack on NATO Convoy in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack on a NATO convoy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 3, Reuters reported.

Daesh issued a statement on its Amaq news agency on Wednesday saying that a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-rigged car as the convoy passed an area near the US embassy, killing eight American soldiers, according to AzVision.

The blast, targeting a convoy of foreign troops in Kabul, was carried out by a suicide attacker early in the morning. The explosion occurred near Abdul Haq square in the Macroyan area. About 22 people were injured as result of the attack.

Earlier today, the Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed the deaths of at least eight civilians in the explosion, according to media reports.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including the Taliban and Daesh continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.

The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attacks. The mission in Afghanistan ended on December 28, 2014. On January 1, 2015, NATO announced its new mission in the country, called Resolute Support, to train and assist Afghan security forces.

News.Az

News.Az