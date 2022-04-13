Daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan amounts to over 579 thousand barrels in March

In March 2022, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 696.4 thousand barrels, including 579.4 thousand barrels' crude oil and 117.0 thousand barrels' condensate, the country’s Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

It should be noted that the agreement reached at the 25th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC+ envisages an increase in daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan by another 7,000 barrels to 675,000 barrels in March 2022 and a commitment to cut the output by 43,000 barrels.

Azerbaijan has fulfilled obligations under the OPEC+ agreement by 103.1 percent.

News.Az