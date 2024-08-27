Dam collapse in Sudan floods village, dozens missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The collapse of a dam in Sudan’s eastern Red Sea state over the weekend swept away villages, houses and cars, and left dozens missing and feared dead, News.az reports citing The Washington Post .

The Arbaat dam, in a remote area 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the city of Port Sudan, collapsed following months of heavy seasonal rain that caused severe flooding. The dam’s failure is the latest in a slew of crises plaguing the African nation, which is in the throes of a 16-month-long civil war between rival factions of the military government.Resources have been sent to the area to attempt to rescue those stranded by the collapse, the Associated Press reported Monday, citing a statement from Sudan’s Health Ministry. According to the ministry, at least four people died in the floodwaters.However, about 100 people are missing, local media reported, citing Sudan’s air force. The city of Tokar, in the south of the Red Sea state, was destroyed by the floods, Sudanese news outlet Medameek reported Monday.The dam, which had a capacity of 25 million cubic meters, supplied drinking water to the Red Sea city. Its collapse forced some families to seek refuge in mountainous areas, and those stranded will probably require helicopter assistance to evacuate, local media reported.

