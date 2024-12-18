Damascus airport resumes flights after Assad regime's collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Damascus International Airport resumed flight operations on Wednesday following the fall of Syria’s Baath regime.

A Syrian Airlines passenger plane took off from Damascus International Airport for Aleppo, marking the first flight since the fall of the Assad regime, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. The airport, which ceased flights after the regime's collapse on Dec. 8, reopened after preparations were completed.Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

