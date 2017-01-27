Danish Parliament did not use phrase ‘Armenian Genocide ‘

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 26, Danish Parliament adopted a document on the events that took place in the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

The resolution, presented by Nikolaj Villumsen and Rasmus Nordqvist, does not include the phrase "Armenian Genocide." The document was adopted by 89 votes in favor, 9 against, and 11 abstentions.

Discussion on the issue was held in the parliament last week. Earlier, in an interview with Armenian News - NEWS.am , a representative of the Armenian community of Denmark Anahit Karapetyan told, that many offered to remove the phrase " Armenian Genocide" from the text, which was eventually done.

