Dashalti village has great tourism potential, says president’s special rep

The village of Dashalti in Azerbaijan’s Shusha district has great tourism potential, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, said on Saturday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at an international conference in Shusha, Karimov said that the preparation of the master plan for Dashalti village is at the final stage.

According to the special representative, after the plan is developed, the reconstruction work will begin in the village.

News.Az