Data from Apple, Google, Facebook and other platforms leaked

The State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSSCIS) has issued a warning regarding a large-scale data leak in cyberspace, said State Service, News.az reports citing APA.

It was noted that the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security expresses serious concern over the recent illegal distribution of a massive database containing approximately 16 billion usernames and passwords, based on information from leading global sources in the field of cybersecurity. According to available data, this incident is considered one of the largest data breaches ever recorded in cyberspace.

"The mentioned database includes user data not only from widely used platforms such as Apple, Google, Facebook, GitHub, and Telegram, but also from various social networks, VPN services, and even government institutions. It is stated that this information was collected through numerous malicious software programs (known as "infostealers"), and the majority of the data has been detected on the open internet for the first time.

The Special Communication and Information Security State Service recommends that citizens remain cautious in order to ensure reliable protection against increasing cyber threats and to strengthen personal cyber hygiene. It advises the use of antivirus software, avoiding suspicious links that may lead to cyberattacks, and reporting fake domains to the “blacklist.gov.az” platform," the statement reads.

News.Az