Database of 1.5 billion Facebook users listed for sale on DarkNet

The database that includes 1.5 billion Facebook users has been listed for sale on the DarkNet, the Privacy Affairs website said on Monday, TASS reports.

It did not specify whether this was due to outages that Facebook has suffered. Publication data shows that this information appeared about 14 hours ago, before the first reports about the outage.

Earlier on Monday, the users reported that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had gone down in a major outage.

