“Dataforest” supported by Azercell chosen as a champion of “World Summit on the Information Society”

The startups supported by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of “Azercell Telecom” LLC continue to successfully represent our country at internationa

This time, “Dataforest”, one of the young residents of the center, has gained great achievement and was chosen as a champion of the “World Summit on the Information Society” (WSIS) in “Action Line 7. ICT Application: Benefits in all aspects of life - E-business” category. Initiated in 2012, “WSIS” represents the largest gathering of the information and communication community, discussing the trends, evolution and challenges of digital topics.

Notably, “Dataforest” was among 1064 projects submitted by the “WSIS” Stakeholder’s community. With more than two million votes cast by “WSIS” Stakeholders’ community, the 18 winning and 72 champion projects will be recognized at the “WSIS Forum 2019”, to be held from 8 to 12 April 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

It should be mentioned that, “Dataforest” is a unique platform for users desiring to earn money in their leisure time by uploading and sharing their data and connecting companies from all around the globe. “Dataforest” is the high quality, fast, convenient and diverse source of data. Founded in “MIT Global Startup Lab” in 2018, the startup has gained a huge success in a short period of time in our country. Thus, “Dataforest” being the winner of “MIT GSL Azerbaijan Demoday”, also was awarded as the “Startup of the Year” at “AWITA 2018”.

It is worth noting that, Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, which marks 10th anniversary this year, with the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC and PASHA Bank, primarily maintains IT projects and emerging startups operating in this industry and helps them become successful businesses. The first business incubator in the country has hosted 20 successful projects so far.

