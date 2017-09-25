Date, agenda of first meeting of Azerbaijani parliament’s autumn session announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the autumn session of the Azerbaijani Parliament for 2017 will be held on October 2, APA reports.

The meeting’s agenda includes 34 issues, including the legislative work plan of the autumn session, Khagani Abdullayev's exclusion from the Board of Directors of the Central Bank, ratification of several documents, amendments to the laws “On police”, "On military duty and military service”, “On combating Corruption”, “On mortgage”, “On road traffic", “On labor pensions”, etc.

News.Az



