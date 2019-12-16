Yandex metrika counter

Date of 2nd Azerbaijan-EU security dialogue revealed

  • Politics
  • Share
Date of 2nd Azerbaijan-EU security dialogue revealed

The 2nd Azerbaijan-EU security dialogue will be held on Dec. 19 in Baku, the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan announced Monday.

The security dialogue will be co-chaired by Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov and Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service Jean-Christophe Belliard.

The first Azerbaijan-EU security dialogue took place in Oct. 2018 in Baku.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      