Date of 2nd Azerbaijan-EU security dialogue revealed
- 16 Dec 2019 14:02
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 144222
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/date-of-2nd-azerbaijan-eu-security-dialogue-revealed Copied
The 2nd Azerbaijan-EU security dialogue will be held on Dec. 19 in Baku, the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan announced Monday.
The security dialogue will be co-chaired by Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov and Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service Jean-Christophe Belliard.
The first Azerbaijan-EU security dialogue took place in Oct. 2018 in Baku.
News.Az