Date of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers' meeting made public

The date of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers' meeting has been made public.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) will have a meeting in Brussels on July 11th, 2018. The meeting will also be attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

At the meeting the negotiation process on resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict will be discussed.

News.Az

