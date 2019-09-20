Date of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs’ meeting disclosed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will hold a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in New York on Sept. 23, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The next day, on September 23, a meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs is expected.

News.Az

