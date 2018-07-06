Date of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs’ meeting may be announced soon

A meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is planned to be held soon, Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov told an APA correspondent in Moscow on Friday.

Popov said that the co-chairs still find it difficult to make any statements on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Given the delicacy of the settlement process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Minsk Group co-chairs refrain from any public speeches on this issue,” the Russian co-chair noted.

He emphasized that a corresponding statement of the co-chairs will be made following the planned meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers.

“We expect that the date of the ministerial meeting may be announced in the near future,” Popov added.

News.Az

