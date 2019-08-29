Date of F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2020 announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

Date of F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2020 is announced, APA reports.

The competition to be organized in 2020 will take place on June 7.

World Championship to be held next year will consist of 22 races. The championship will start on March 15 in Melbourne, Australia as always. The race season will end in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of UAE. This race will fall on November 29.

News.Az

News.Az