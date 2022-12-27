Date of last plenary meeting of Azerbaijani parliament’s autumn session announced

The last plenary meeting of the autumn session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis will be held on Friday, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The speaker said the meeting’s agenda will be publicized soon.

On that day, the MPs will go on vacation. They will return from vacation on January 15.

