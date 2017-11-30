Date of Mammadyarov-Nalbandian meeting specified

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting of the foreign minister of Azerbaijan with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Armenian foreign minister will be held in Vienna on December 6.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov announced this at a joint press conference with his Turkish and Pakistani counterparts in Baku November 30, APA reports.



Azerbaijan always states that negotiations must be logical and substantive, stressed Mammadyarov. “We held comprehensive and detailed discussions with the co-chairs during the meeting in Moscow. Probably, the co-chairs will continue negotiations in this direction,” said Mammadyarov,” he added.

