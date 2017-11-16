Date of Mammadyarov-Nalbandian meeting specified

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov's meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs has ended in Moscow.

The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said that the meeting was constructive and substantial, and specific discussions were held on all the proposals on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Azerbaijani side is satisfied with the discussions.

According to the spokesman, during the meeting it was suggested to hold the next meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna on December 7-8. The Azerbaijani side agreed on that.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan always supports substantive, logical and concrete negotiations to ensure the soonest settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

