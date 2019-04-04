Date of meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs agreed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The date of meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers has already been agreed, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammady

He made the remarks April 4 during a press conference following the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council.

“Very soon we will have our bilateral meeting. We have already agreed the date. It will be traditionally announced together in Yerevan and Baku,” added the minister.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

