Date of meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin, the spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

"The meeting of the delegations of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin according to the agreement reached at the trilateral meeting held in Munich," the spokesperson said.

News.Az