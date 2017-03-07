Yandex metrika counter

Date of Minsk group co-chairs' visit to Azerbaijan made public

The co-chairs will hold discussions on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France and Richard Hoagland of the United States of America – will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on March 11, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told an APA correspondent in Moscow March 7.
 
The minister noted that the co-chairs will hold discussions on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
 
It should be noted that the co-chairs will also visit Armenia this month.

