Date of Minsk group co-chairs' visit to Azerbaijan made public

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France and Richard Hoagland of the United States of America – will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on March 11, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told an APA correspondent in Moscow March 7.



The minister noted that the co-chairs will hold discussions on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



It should be noted that the co-chairs will also visit Armenia this month.

