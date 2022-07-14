Date of next 4-way meeting on shipment of Ukrainian grain revealed

The next four-way meeting on the shipment of Ukrainian grain is planned to be held on July 20-21, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The military delegations of Ankara, Kyiv, Moscow and UN representatives met Wednesday in Istanbul to discuss the shipment of grain and foodstuff.

The delegations tackled the safe shipment of the elements by sea that were held at Ukrainian ports amid the ongoing war with Russia, according to a statement by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The meeting continued for one and a half hours before reaching a conclusion.

