Date of official opening of “Shusha— culture capital of Turkic world 2023” event is unveiled

The date of the official opening of the “Shusha— culture capital of Turkic world 2023” event has been unveiled, APA reports.

The official opening will be on May 12.

Note that in 2023, Shusha city of Azerbaijan was also declared the "cultural capital of the Turkic world" by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).





