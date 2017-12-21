Date of presidential elections in Azerbaijan made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on 17 October 2018.

The 2018 schedule for working hours and production, approved under Decision No.18 dated 20 December 2017 of the Collegium of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, states that according to Article 8.2 of the Election Code, the voting day is not a working day in the area where the election is held, APA reported.

According to Article 178 of the Election Code, Wednesday of the third week of October of the last year of the last presidential term of office, endorsed by the constitution, was considered as the Election Day. The Election Day shall be announced by the decision of the Central Election Commission and the Central Election Commission’s decision on the announcement of the election day shall be published no later than 2 days.

In order for the working time norm for 2018 to be calculated, 17 October 2018, until the official announcement, is considered as the day of election of the President of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az