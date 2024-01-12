Date of Putin's address to parliament not yet been set: Kremlin

The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2024 Address to the Federal Assembly has not been set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"No, there is no exact date yet. We will inform you," he said, answering the relevant question.

The last time Putin announced his address to the Federal Assembly was on February 21, 2023. As a rule, the Russian head of state addresses the parliament every year.

News.Az