Date of Putin's address to parliament not yet been set: Kremlin
- 12 Jan 2024 11:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192294
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/date-of-putins-address-to-parliament-not-yet-been-set-kremlin Copied
The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2024 Address to the Federal Assembly has not been set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.
"No, there is no exact date yet. We will inform you," he said, answering the relevant question.
The last time Putin announced his address to the Federal Assembly was on February 21, 2023. As a rule, the Russian head of state addresses the parliament every year.