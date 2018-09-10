Date of Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Azerbaijan on Sept. 25, head of the State Duma (lower house of Russian parliament) Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov said Sept. 10 during the Baku-Moscow video bridge.

The first meeting of the heads of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Iran was held in 2016. Later summits were held in Baku and Tehran. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Vladimir Putin three times in 2018 and 17 documents were signed during the last talks on September 1 in Sochi.

News.Az

News.Az