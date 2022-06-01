Date of Putin’s visit to Turkiye will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels: Kremlin

No date has yet been set for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkiye, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The date of Putin’s visit to Turkiye will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels, Dmitry Peskov noted.

“The issues to be discussed during Putin’s planned visit to Turkiye are not known. There is such an invitation, and the visit’s date will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels,” Peskov added.

