Date of Tajik President's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on August 10-11.

Radio Ozodi reports referring to the press service of the Tajik President that within the framework of the visit, it is planned to sign a number of new documents on bilateral cooperation.

It is expected that the head of Tajikistan will also hold meetings with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and the chairman of the parliament.

Notably, the legal framework for cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan is secured by over 30 agreements on cooperation in trade, economic, banking, taxation, culture and investment.

News.Az

