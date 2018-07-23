Date of Turkish FM's visit to Azerbaijan made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on July 24, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev announceted at a press conference on July 23, APA reports.

During the visit Cavusoglu will hold one-on-one and expanded meetings with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, said Hajiyev.

The Turkish foreign minister will also visit the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, said Hajiyev, stressing that relations between the two countries are based on brotherhood and strategic principles.

News.Az

