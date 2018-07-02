Date of Turkish President's inauguration ceremony announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be held on July 9 this year, Turkish media reported July 2.

It is also reported that, the oath ceremony of members of the Turkish Parliament of the 27th convocation will be held on July 8.

On June 24, 2018, parliamentary and presidential elections were held in Turkey. As is known, there was always a high voter turnout during the election in Turkey. On June 24, voter turnout was 87 percent.

Erdogan gathered 52.82 percent of the votes in the presidential election.

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) garnered 30.68 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.44 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) - 7.44 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc called People's Unity (Cumhur Ittifaki) of Justice and Development Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) gained 53.8 percent of the votes, the bloc called People's Alliance (Millet Ittifaki) with the participation of CHP, Saadet Partisi and Iyi Parti garnered 34.07 percent, and HDP got 11.08 percent of the votes. The remaining parties gained 1.04 percent.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament with 293 MPs, MHP with 49 MPs, CHP with 146 MPs, Iyi Parti with 46 MPs, and HDP with 66 MPs.

Saadet Partisi and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

