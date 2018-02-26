Date set for Azerbaijani parliament's next meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament will be held on March 6, according to APA.

APA reports that there are 24 issues on the agenda.

The agenda includes amendments to the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Use of Electronic Communications in International Contracts, the Constitutional Law on the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), the Electoral Code, the Law on the Service within Emergency Situations Bodies, the Regulations on Service within Migration Bodies, the Law on Civil Service, the Law on the Cost of Living, the Law on the Constitutional Court, and the Law on Courts and Judges.

In addition, amendments will also be made to the laws on the Protection of Greenery, Social Insurance, Service within Prosecutor's Offices, Service within Courts, the Status of MPs, Social Benefits, the Privatization of the Housing Fund, State Duty, Trade Shipping, Town Planning and Construction, as well as to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offences.

The draft laws on Alat Free Economic Zone and on Debt Regulation in Compulsory State Social Insurance are also included in the agenda.

