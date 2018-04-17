Date set for inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 17, the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan confirmed the results of the April 11 presidential election.

An inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be held on April 18, Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov has announced, APA reports.

On April 17, the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan confirmed the results of the April 11 presidential election.

Under the Constitutional Court’s decision to approve the protocol of the Central Election Commission, Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86.02 percent of votes in the election.

According to Article 103 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the president-elect is to swear in within 3 days from the date of the confirmation of the presidential election results by the Constitutional Court.

News.Az

News.Az