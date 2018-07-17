Date set for summit of Caspian states

+ ↺ − 16 px

The summit of the heads of the Caspian states will be held on August 12, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Tuesday, AzVision.az reports citing the Russian media.

“Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan are actively preparing for the summit,” he added.

According to Abdrakhmanov, all states confirmed their participation in the summit through diplomatic channels.

