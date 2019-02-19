Dates for next meeting on Azerbaijan-Russia border demarcation announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the working group on the demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Russian border will be held in spring, said Igor Bratchikov, Russian president's special representative on delimitation and demarcation of borders with CIS countries, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

“The demarcation process will go according to plan, as agreed. I hope that we will be able to demarcate the borders quickly enough under the leadership of Khalaf Khalafov, who will keep an eye on the process,” Bratchikov said.

According to him, the exact venue of the next meeting is yet to be known.

Bratchikov further stated that the implementation of the decision of the 5th Caspian Summit will be discussed at the meeting of the high-level working group on the implementation of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea with the participation of the representatives of the Caspian states.

"We must agree on the rules of procedure, as the working group is established for the entire duration of the Convention, and how the working group will work for decades depends on how we work out these rules," he said.

Bratchikov expressed hope that the next meeting of the working group will be held no later than in the coming months.

News.Az

