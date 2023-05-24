Dates of Putin’s visit to China yet to be agreed, Kremlin says

The timeframe of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China is currently being coordinated by the sides, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS, News.Az reports.

"There is an invitation, its timeframe and other details will be agreed upon later," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said earlier that he had invited President Putin to visit China later in the year at a time convenient for him because, this year, China will host the third international Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRFIC). The Russian head of state attended the first two BRFIC events.

The first Belt and Road Forum, which took place in Beijing in May 2017, brought together top officials from China, Russia and 28 Eurasian, African and Latin American countries. The second forum was held in the Chinese capital in April 2019.

The Belt and Road Initiative, a concept unveiled by Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to intensify international trade and investment projects involving a large number of nations and with the use of Chinese and foreign capital. As many as 152 countries and over 30 international organizations have already joined the initiative.

