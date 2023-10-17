Dates of upcoming flights from Tel Aviv to Baku revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued another appeal to Azerbaijani citizens currently residing in Israel, News.Az reports.

"To the attention of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan! Israir Airlines announces the sale of tickets for the Tel Aviv-Baku flight on October 20, 23, 25 and 30 at 17:45 (GMT +3). Tickets can be purchased on https://israir.com," the Embassy of Azerbaijan said on X.

Earlier, the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, announced that so far, eight people of Azerbaijani origin have been killed in Hamas attacks on Israel.





News.Az