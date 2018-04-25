Yandex metrika counter

Dates set for next plenary meetings of Azerbaijani parliament

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) will hold two plenary meetings on May 1 and 4, APA has learned.

Fifty-two issues, including draft laws on amendments to the laws “On mass media”, “On securities market”, “On social insurance”, will be discussed at the upcoming meetings of the Azerbaijani parliament.

A draft law on making an amendment to the law “On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan” in connection with the establishment of a jubilee medal marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic will also be tabled at the parliament’s plenary meeting.  

News.Az 

