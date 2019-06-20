David Hale: U.S. highly appreciates support of Azerbaijan to operations in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale took place in Washington, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting the sides discussed many issues on the political agenda of bilateral cooperation. They exchanged views on key aspects of Azerbaijan-US relations, priority areas for development of cooperation, and recent dynamics of cooperation.

Touching on the situation in the region, two state officials discussed the current state of the negotiation process on the resolution of the protracted Armenia-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the necessary steps to be taken in order to further the process. Both sides expressed their support to the negotiation process held within the OSCE Minsk Group.

The support of Azerbaijan to the operations in Afghanistan was highly appreciated by the US side and in this context the strategic importance of our country was emphasized by the Under Secretary of State.

The sides also discussed the regional energy and transport projects realized by initiative and with participation of Azerbaijan, as well as the other regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az