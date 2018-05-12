Day of Azerbaijani Culture held in SCO headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Day of Azerbaijani Culture was held at the headquarters of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing, the SCO said.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani embassy in China and the SCO Secretariat organized the event, AzVision reports.

A group of artists from Azerbaijan staged various performances to mark the "Day of Culture" in Beijing on May 11, giving Chinese audiences a taste of their unique folk culture.

The opening ceremony of Azerbaijani Day of Culture featured traditional folk music and dances, as well as an exhibition of Azerbaijani ancient handicraft arts, including carpet sewing, shabaka making and copper products.

Rashid Alimov, general secretary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, spoke at the ceremony.

"Mutual respect for the diversity of cultures and civilizations, as well as a deep and comprehensive understanding of diversity, is essential to mutual trust, equality and aspirations for joint development," Alimov said.

He attached great importance to deepening cultural exchanges with China, in a bid to foster healthy and mutually beneficial bilateral ties.

Akram Zeynalli, ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to China, said in his speech that the series of cultural events held between China and Azerbaijan provided platforms for both sides to improve the relations by expanding cultural cooperation, a sentiment that reflects the spirit and principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Touching upon the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, Zeynalli said that there is still great potential to tap, while stating that Azerbaijan's participation in the initiative will broaden its scope, including to economic trade, the creation of trans-Eurasian economic and transport corridors and tourism.

Several folk songs and dances featuring the traditional Mugham music were performed throughout the show. The show drew waves of applause from the audience and exposed visiting Chinese guests to Azerbaijani culture.

News.Az

