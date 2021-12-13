Day will come when FC Qarabag will play home games in Aghdam – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The day will come when the Qarabag football club will play home games in Aghdam, at the Imarat Stadium, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said as he received the club members on Monday, News.Az reports.

“I am sure that one day we will build Aghdam as I said, so that Aghdam will be an example to the whole world, and you will play your home games in Aghdam, at the Imarat Stadium, where you will win bright victories and make our people happy,” the head of state said.

“You have seen what the city of Aghdam is like today. The whole world can see it now,” said the president, noting that thousands of people – politicians, MPs, public figures, journalists, foreigners – have already visited Aghdam and seen the destruction.

“More than a year has passed since the war ended. But has a European organization said a word about this tragedy, this disaster, this fascism? No! They are ignoring it, as if it never happened. The city of Aghdam does not exist now, it has been completely destroyed, looted and mined everywhere. Since the war ended, we have lost about 200 people, or they have been disabled. But has a European organization condemned Armenia for this tragedy? No! Has a European organization condemned Armenia for ethnic cleansing and the Khojaly genocide during the occupation? No! This is the truth, this is the reality, and, of course, we must take this reality into account, but we must never come to terms with it. Just as we did not come to terms with the occupation, we did not come to terms with this injustice.”

“We gathered strength and struck such a blow to the enemy that the whole world can no longer say a word about our Victory. The whole world has had to accept our historic Victory. Because there is no other way. Why? Strength, resolve, unity, solidarity and responsibility. In politics, life and sports, I think these factors will bring dignity to every person, every politician. I want to say again that your victory is not just a sports victory. Because you represent the city of Aghdam,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az