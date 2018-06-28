Days of Iranian Culture open in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official opening ceremony of the Days of Iranian Culture has been held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev, featuring famous culture workers of Azerbaijan and Iran.

According to AzerTag, speaking at the ceremony, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said that ‘such kinds of arts as architecture, folk arts, literature and painting bring our peoples closer to each other.’

"Today is an important day in the life of the two states. The cultures of Iran and Azerbaijan have historically been close and similar. Today, the performances of Iranian artists in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani artists in Iran have become commonplace. And this brings our cultures closer," the minister stressed.

Iran`s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi said there is a great potential for developing cultural ties between the two countries. ‘This is evidenced, on the one hand, by the cultural and historical roots that bind together our peoples, and on the other, by the current high level of political ties between our countries. Numerous meetings of the leaders of the countries, agreements signed between the states show that there is a sufficient legal basis for bilateral relations. And this creates ample opportunities for implementing numerous programs in the cultural sphere,” he said.

“In our religion, culture, there are dozens of material and cultural patterns related to our countries. Culture connects our past and present with the future. The development of our cultural ties plays a basic role in implementing mutual activities. The heads of our states support the development of our cultural interaction. I believe that these relations will continue to develop," said Abbas Salehi.

The event featured a concert of Iranian national orchestra conducted by Firudin Shahbarian.

News.Az

