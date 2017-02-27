Yandex metrika counter

Dead bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen recovered from battlefield – MoD

The procedure took place with the participation of international mediators.

The bodies of the Azerbaijani servicemen who were killed while preventing provocations of the Armenian army along the contact line of troops on Feb. 24-25 have been recovered from the battlefield, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Feb. 27.
 
Azerbaijani servicemen Agshin Abdullayev, Shakhlar Nazarov, Tural Hashimli, Zulfi Gadimov and Zakir Jafarov were killed while preventing provocations of the Armenian army along the contact line of troops on Feb. 24-25. 

News.Az


