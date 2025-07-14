Deadly clashes erupt in southern Syria, leaving at least 30 dead

At least 30 people have been killed and dozens more injured in violent clashes in southern Syria, as government forces were deployed in an effort to calm escalating tensions.

Scores of people were also injured in the violence between Bedouin Sunni tribes and fighters from the Druze religious minority in the city of Sweida, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Syria's interior ministry said at least 30 people were killed, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, put the death toll at 37.

Fighting between different minority groups has escalated since the collapse of the Assad regime in December.

A new Islamic-led government is working to establish control within the country, which remains in a fragile situation.

Syria's interior ministry said early on Monday its forces would directly intervene to resolve the conflict and halt the clashes, which it said had left 100 injured.

The governor of Sweida, Mustapha al-Bakur, called on his constituents to "exercise self-restraint and respond to national calls for reform".

Spiritual leaders have also called for calm.

In April and May clashes between the new security forces and Druze fighters killed dozens of people.

News.Az