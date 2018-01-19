Deadly storm Friederike kills at least nine people across Europe

A tree is lying on the tracks in the western German region of Westphalia, which was one of the hardest hit by Friederike.

A powerful storm packing hurricane force winds has left at least nine people dead across Europe and shut down transportation systems in parts of Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, DW reports.

In Germany, five people were killed, including two firefighters working in emergency operations.

Winds reached up to 203 kilometers an hour (126 mph) as the storm, named Freiderike, caused disruption for millions of people.

All long-distance trains and some regional trains were halted due to the storm raging across the country, according to Germany's railway operator Deutsche Bahn. Full train service is not expected to resume until Friday.

Authorities shut down some airports, while in North Rhine-Westphalia, some motorways and bridges had to be closed, with water levels rising along the Rhine River — just over a week after it had burst its banks.

Various domestic flights between Munich and Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne were canceled, and Dutch authorities temporarily canceled all flights in and out of Amsterdam as wind gust reached up to 140 kmh.

Meanwhile, power outages left 100,000 people without electricity in Germany.

In some areas, schools were closed.

News.Az

