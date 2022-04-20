Deal on security guarantees for Ukraine nearing completion, Kyiv says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Legal subgroups involved in peace talks with Russia are finalizing a deal on security guarantees for Ukraine, the adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in an interview with NV paper, News.Az reports.

Podolyak noted that earlier Ukraine put forward a successful initiative on how to get out of the war and get security guarantees. “However, the background of the talks changed after the war crimes in the Kyiv region became known. Later on, a railway station in Kramatorsk came under a missile attack, and today the physical destruction of Mariupol continues,” he said.

“However, the legal subgroups are finalizing an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine in line with international law. Political consultations are held at the level of political advisers of potential guarantor countries,” the top official added.

News.Az