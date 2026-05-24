Death threat targets Japan's Okinawa governor ahead of key meeting

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A death threat had been sent to Japan's Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki before his meeting with supporters held Sunday in the prefecture's capital city, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The threatening email was sent on Friday to the meeting's venue, warning that the sender would go to the meeting to "kill Denny Tamaki," Kyodo according to sources close to the matter.

Police strengthened security around the venue on the day of the meeting, which concluded without incident, the report said.

"Thorough measures were taken to ensure that no harm would come to prefectural residents," Tamaki told reporters after the event.

Tamaki, who strongly opposes the contentious plan to relocate a U.S. base within the southern island prefecture, has said he will run for a third term in September.

News.Az