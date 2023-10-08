Yandex metrika counter

Death toll from attack on Israel rises

The death toll has increased as a result of an attack from the Gaza Strip on Israel, News.Az reports citing Israeli army radio. 

As a result of terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas militants, 300 Israelis have now been killed.

The number of injured throughout the country exceeded a thousand people.

This morning, Israel experienced a coordinated assault, commencing with a significant rocket barrage launched from the Gaza Strip. Subsequently, militants infiltrated by land, water, and air.


