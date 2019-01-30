Death toll from Brazil dam collapse reaches 84

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the bursting of a dam at an iron ore mining complex in southeastern Brazil rose to 84 Tuesday.

Another 275 people are missing after the dam collapsed Friday in Brumadinho municipality, Anadolu Agency reports.

Located in Minas Gerais state, Brumadinho is 450 kilometers (279.6 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian mining giant Vale SA, which operates the dam, confirmed the collapse.

Its employees were having lunch Friday when the incident occurred.

Roughly 3,000 people were evacuated as a precaution when a nearby dam looked ready to burst.

News.Az

News.Az