Death toll from Crimean college explosion climbs to 13 - UPDATED

At least 50 people were injured, most of them — teenagers

The explosion at the Kerch Politechnic College has killed 13 people, while 50 others were injured, Russian Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko informed TASS.

"At the moment, 13 are reported dead, 50 others were injured, most of them are teenagers. Reports on casualties are being verified," she said.

15:23

Ten people were reported to have been killed in an explosion that rocked a technical college in Kerch, in the east of Crimea, the peninsula’s emergency medicine center told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, 10 people have died," a spokesperson said.

The explosion rocked the vocational college on Wednesday afternoon. A source in local law enforcement agencies said that nearly 70 people were injured in the blast.

The city ambulance service said more than 20 people have been hospitalized.

